Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 14,062 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

