Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 742 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $58.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDY. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

