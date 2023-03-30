Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,795 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Greif by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
Greif Stock Performance
Shares of GEF opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $74.22.
Greif Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,499 shares of company stock worth $583,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
