Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

