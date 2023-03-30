Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

