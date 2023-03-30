Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 49.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

