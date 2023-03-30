Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SLF opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

