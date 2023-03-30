Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $78.21 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

