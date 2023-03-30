Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 313.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $485.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.24. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

