Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.