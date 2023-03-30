Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $122.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

