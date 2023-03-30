Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J.Jill by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in J.Jill by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

JILL stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.31. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

