Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $251,000 Stock Position in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 293.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 145.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of PRPH opened at $7.75 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

