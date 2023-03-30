Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

