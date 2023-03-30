Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $258,000 Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

