Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $694.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

