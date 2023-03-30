Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $278,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.5 %

MTD opened at $1,496.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,500.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,394.44. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

