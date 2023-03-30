Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $290,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

