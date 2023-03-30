Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 337.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,203 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,787,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 755,165 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

