Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $307,000 Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Aegon were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aegon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.1288 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

