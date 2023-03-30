Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $309,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

