Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $192.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,620.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.67.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

