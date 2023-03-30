Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,219,524.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

