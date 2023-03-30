Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $349,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

