Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 1.4 %

ULH stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $740.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 43.17% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $458.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

