Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $362,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $87,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $187.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.94. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $247.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

