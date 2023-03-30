Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $370,000 Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 162.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,871,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 142,243 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 73,144 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 39,396 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $13.70 on Thursday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

