Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Atkore by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $137.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

