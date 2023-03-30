Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

JNPR opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

