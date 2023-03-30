Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,033,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,140,000 after purchasing an additional 821,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

