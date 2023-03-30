Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ternium were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,565,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Ternium by 7.3% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 129.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 297,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 167,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 399.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 82.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 117,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. HSBC upped their target price on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

