Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE MAS opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.