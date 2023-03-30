Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $252,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $155.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

