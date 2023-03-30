Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $340,000 Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 859,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Shares of GRBK opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

