Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,979,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BN opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

