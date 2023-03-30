Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

