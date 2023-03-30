Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

