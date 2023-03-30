Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 116.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

