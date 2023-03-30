Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 380,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 27,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 424,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.22 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.