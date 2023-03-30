Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 10,204 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,219,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $136.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

