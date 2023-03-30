Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,199 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

