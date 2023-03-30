Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,298 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $194.64 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average is $216.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

