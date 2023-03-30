Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 253 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $348,412,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,334.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,170 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $112,052,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $95,210,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $89,271,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $149.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($140.07) to £128 ($157.27) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

