Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 276 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after buying an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after buying an additional 502,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.44.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

