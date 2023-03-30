Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,702 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 209,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCMT stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on RCM Technologies from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

