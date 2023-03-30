Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 392 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 174.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.49. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

