Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 8,290 Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRESY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,816,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

