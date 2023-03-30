Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $248,000 Position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,378 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 million, a PE ratio of 246.68 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 640.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

