Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $279,000 Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 153,505 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 533.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 84,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $27.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAKKS Pacific Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

