Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $342,000 Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 26.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.5% during the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 17.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

